Diva Demands! Mariah Carey’s Staff Working Overtime To Keep Her Christmas Tree Alive

All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas… is a beautiful tree!

The singer’s diva demands have reached an all-time high, as RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the star’s Christmas tree has its own humidifier!

As Naughty Gossip reported, a source close to Carey claimed she’s got her staff working over time just to keep her pretty pine tree up and cheery through the Holiday season.

“She got the tree from Soho Trees on Varick Street in NYC and paid over $800,” said the source to Straight Shuter. “But now her staff are doing everything short of surgery to keep it alive. They have purchased the tree its own humidifier to stop it from drying out and losing its needles. They know they are fighting a loosing battle but they must keep it from dying!”

Mariah Carey, 47, may be running around the globe buying Louis Vuitton and partying with boy toy Bryan Tanaka, but according to the insider, keeping the Christmas tree alive “is the biggest priority in the Carey household,” every single year.

“Mariah’s favorite holiday is Christmas and the tree is the center of her celebrations,” added the source – so the staff better keep on working!

