Man Surrenders After Allegedly Shooting Nick Lachey’s Employee In The Face!

The man who allegedly shot Nick Lachey’s female employee in the face, finally surrendered himself to Cincinnati police this Thursday night, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The suspect, Lavoris Hightower, is being held on account of “attempted murder, felonious assault, weapons under disability and tampering with evidence,” according to PEOPLE.

As Radar previously reported, bartender Ellie Richardson was shot in the face by a man – thought to be Hightower, 36 – on Thanksgiving Day. The incident occurred after the two allegedly got into an argument on the street after he almost hit her with his car. After the attack, Richardson, 27, checked into the hospital with minor injuries.

“My client is not guilty of the offense. My client says he was not there at the time of the shooting and there has not been any evidence to support that he is guilty,” said Hightower’s attorney Clyde Bennett II, after his client willfully surrendered.

Lachey took to social media after learning of the incident, saying that he would seek “justice” for his bar employee. “Ellie is the brightest light and she will find a way to shine through this darkness,” he added at the time.

A YouCare page was started for Ellie Richardson after the attack. She has now fully recovered and is spending time at home with her family.

