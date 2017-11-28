Nick Lachey Seeks ‘Justice’ After Female Employee Gets Shot In The Face

Nick Lachey is seeking justice for his female bar employee who was shot in the face this past Thanksgiving.

As RadarOnline.com has learned, Ellie Richardson is a bartender at the 44-year-old singer’s Cincinnati sports bar. After leaving the venue on Thanksgiving night, she got into a verbal argument with a driver that almost hit her with his van. The African American suspect then fired a shot at Richardson’s head.

She was sent to the hospital with injuries on her face and jaw, but remains in stable condition.

Doring boss Lachey tweeted to his followers after the incident, saying: “Ellie is the brightest light and she will find a way to shine through this darkness. Anyone with any information, help us find some justice.”

Ellie is the brightest light and she will find a way to shine through this darkness. Anyone with any information, help us find some justice. https://t.co/h4Yt6gorPm — Nick Lachey (@NickLachey) November 24, 2017

According to the YouCaring page, “It’s still unclear how long [Richardson will] be in the hospital and what her recovery process will entail.” The funds collected from the campaign will go toward her medical expenses and toward helping support her help support her family until she’s back on her feet.

