Macaulay Culkin Bashes Weinstein, Franco & Others In Vicious Oscars Twitter Rant

Macaulay Culkin went nuts on Twitter while live-tweeting the Oscars! While the former child actor has mostly stayed out of the spotlight since his Home Alone days, he did not stay quiet this time, when bashing controversial actors amid the #TimesUp and #MeToo movements.

“I will be live tweeting the Oscars tonight, but I won’t be watching them. WHA!? That’s crazy,” he wrote before going on a rant to criticize Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, James Franco and Casey Affleck.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the four Hollywood personalities were busted for allegedly sexually harassing a series of people while in the workplace.

Affleck, 42, came under fire for allegedly sexually harassing two females on the set of Manchester By The Sea.

Franco, 39, was bashed for allegations of abusing his power over his female acting students, as well as for allegedly forcing his ex to perform oral sex on him.

Spacey, 58, was accused of sexually assaulting various male actors throughout his years in show-business, while Weinstein, 65, was largely criticized and sued, for sexually abusing a myriad of women throughout his career. They both went to rehab to battle their alleged sex addictions.

“EXCLUSIVE: I heard Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein were going to come disguised as a very tall man in a long trench coat but they got busted by security,” tweeted Culkin, 37. “Casey Affleck couldn’t make it cause he was stuck in the 1950s.”

Referencing Franco’s award-winning film, The Disaster Artist, Culkin continued: “James Franco is a disaster. Artists?” He later called the film the “worst harry potter movie this year.”

Weinstein, Spacey, Franco and Affleck were all absent from the awards ceremony, following their embarrassing scandals.

After bashing the men, Culkin hilariously share a series of snaps of himself doing various fun activities such as playing guitar and painting his toenails – anything but watching the 2018 Oscars!

“Well… that was fun but now my fingers are bleeding!” he tweeted after his fiery rant.

