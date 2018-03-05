Weed Jokes, Sex Scandals & Awkward Speeches: Inside The 2018 Oscars’ Wackiest Moments

While these 2018 Oscars were certainly not as earth-shattering as the last, A-listers did not disappoint when it came to the controversial jokes, empowering speeches and awkward celebrity run-ins. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the most shocking moments.

Kobe Bryant may have won an Academy Award for Best Animated Short for the film Dear Basketball, but he sure did not win over the Hollywood crowd – or industry fans! While the athlete was a beloved basketball star back in his day, he was also once accused of rape by a hotel employee in 2003. Though the criminal charges against him were eventually dropped, the world did not forget, especially in the era of #MeToo and #TimesUp. ““Hollywood – ‘Women are important!’ Also Hollywood – ‘Here's Kobe Bryant, who sexually assaulted a woman!’” wrote an angry Twitter user after Bryant’s unlikely win.

Frances McDormand gave the most stirring speech of the night when she asked all female nominees – starting with Meryl Streep – to stand up to show their strength and power. “Look around, ladies and gentlemen,” she said as the women stood. “because we all have stories to tell and projects we need financed.”

More than a few A-listers avoided Live! host Ryan Seacrest on the Oscars red carpet – but not Taraji P. Henson! The beloved actress seemingly bashed the show host saying after he asked her a question about Mary J. Blige. "You know what, the universe has a way of taking care of good people," she said. "You know what I mean?" The apparent shade came after Seacrest was bashed for sexually harassing a female stylist. He has denied all claims and investigators have found insufficient evidence in the case to press charges against the TV personality.

One of the most awkward appearances of the night came when actress Helen Mirren took the stage to present a massive blue jet ski. The strange even came after Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel promised he would award the jet ski to the A-lister who gave the shortest speech!

Jennifer Lawrence was everyone’s best friend goals when she was caught poking fun at celebrity BFF Emma Stone. The Passengers star was was everyone’s best friend goals when she was caught poking fun at celebrity BFF. The Passengers star was pictured laughing hysterically at Stone when Kimmel made a cheeky joke about La La Land’s loss last year. Ouch!

Jimmy Kimmel was pretty good at getting A-listers to participate at the 2018 Oscars, but he may have taken It too far when he asked celebrated director Steven Spielberg for pot! Surprisingly, the 71-year-old played along, even pretending to take out a bag of weed from inside his tux!