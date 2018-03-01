Jill & Bethenny Reunite, Luann Talks Prison In Dramatic New ‘RHONY’ Trailer

The new Real Housewives of New York trailer is here, and the shocking video hints this might be the most dramatic season yet! In the explosive show clip, Countess Luann de Lesseps talks about her horrific time in jail, just as frenemies Jill Zarin and Bethenny Frankel mend their fractured relationship.

In the clip, the former enemies are seen bonding after the sad death of Jill’s late husband Bobby Zarin. Bethenny is even seen giving Jill sound advice during the star-studded funeral.

“I’m alone too,” she said, consoling her friend.

PHOTOS: Luann de Lesseps Looks Glum & Lonely One Day After Announcing Divorce

While friendships seemed to have mended, it didn’t take long for the housewives to jump back into their catty drama. In various scenes, Luann’s costars are seen whispering insults about her boozy arrest, even bashing her for being a “loser” and doing something so “embarrassing.”

“She called me a convict!” Luann yelled after a fiery feud.

The Countess was visibly disturbed by the vile backlash she received from her costars following the incident.

“Why did I have to get married?” she cried in the trailer. “I’ve been traveling, I’ve been to prison, and I just want to be close to home.”

As if that wasn’t enough, the housewives also touched on RadarOnline.com’s exclusive about Carole Ann Radziwill’s ex dating a young model following their breakup.

Carole seemed shocked as her pals began voicing the scandalous rumors they’d heard about her ex’s love life.

PHOTOS: Luann De Lesseps ‘Pissed’ At Jill Zarin For Destroying Her Wedding

As Radar reported, Tinsley Mortimer’s ex also made a guest appearance when he surprised her on camera to win her back!

Stay tuned for the upcoming season of RHONY!

