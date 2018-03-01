Jill Zarin Pays Touching Tribute To Dead Husband On 72nd Birthday

Jill Zarin is paying tribute to her beloved husband Bobby Zarin in a touching tribute following his tragic cancer death.

“Today would have been Bobby’s 72nd birthday. The reason I am posting so late is that I spent the entire day going thru 50,000 photos over the past 20 yrs,” wrote the Real Housewives of New York star of her late husband in a sweet Instagram post.

“Bobby’s birthday was always extra special because we always knew in the back of our minds that the cancer could come back at anytime and to live life to the fullest. So we did,” continued Jill, 54.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Bobby succumbed to thyroid cancer on January 13, after years of struggling with the fatal illness. He was 71 at the time.

“We traveled, spent time with friends and family and most importantly loved each other till his last breathe. He was beyond generous… always picking up the check for everyone, driving everyone home even if it took him an extra 2 hours RT in crazy NYC traffic and let us not forget Camp Zarin which ran like a hotel with every bed filled every summer weekend on our boat and in our homes. There was always an extra seat at Bobby Zarin’s table for the friend who needed us. How many friends did we take with to @exclusiveresorts Homes around the world,” the reality star continued.

While Jill Zarin has been trying to stay positive amid the heartbreak, she still very much misses her beloved hubby.

“Thank you for being the most incredible husband but more importantly my best friend,” she concluded in her lovely tribute.

As Radar exclusively reported, Jill Zarin is now considering moving full time to Boca Raton, where she owns a home. An insider claimed she sees the move as a “fresh start” following the loss of her dear Bobby.

