Luann Looking To Score Big Role In Broadway Show Following Boozy Arrest

Countess Luann de Lesseps may have recently been busted for assaulting an officer while on a wild boozy bender, but that isn’t stopping her from doing everything in her power to get back in the showbiz spotlight.

After her Florida arrest, the Real Housewives of New York star is facing up to five years in prison, but no matter – her mind remains firmly on returning to the Broadway stage.

While she just recently put on a dramatic Cabaret performance for her closest pals, de Lesseps, 52, is now hoping to score one of the lead roles in a remake of Broadway classic, Chicago!

“Luann has met with the casting directors of the musical Chicago about playing “Mama Morton” – the keeper of the jail,” an insider told Straight Shuter.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, that is the part originally played by Queen Latifah in the hit film, and currently being played by another RHONY star, Kandi Burruss.

“Following Luann’s arrest and potential prison time, this is casting genius. And unlike other Housewives, this one can sing!” added the insider.

