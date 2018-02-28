Luann De Lesseps Jokes About Missing Alcohol During Bizarre Cabaret Performance
Luann de Lesseps stunned fans with a dramatic cabaret performance on Tuesday, February 28. The Countess also took advantage of the spotlight to make some cheeky jokes about her recent boozy bender and arrest! At one point, she even joked about missing alcohol. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to learn more.
Photo credit: Getty Images
"Not drinking is exhausting. Getting up at six and going to my meetings and to yoga and then filming Housewives. I'm dead by 10 o'clock, I'm wiped out, I'm exhausted. And usually, I'm just starting at the Regency at that time," de Lesseps, 52, admitted during her Tuesday night performance.
While the media gave mixed reviews of the bizarre performance, de Lesseps' friends gushed about the star and her show, assuring that she was hilarious, talented and amazing.
