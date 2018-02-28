Luann De Lesseps Jokes About Missing Alcohol During Bizarre Cabaret Performance thumbnail

Wild Photos

Luann De Lesseps Jokes About Missing Alcohol During Bizarre Cabaret Performance

'Not drinking is exhausting,' the Countess says after rehab stint and boozy arrest.

By
Posted on
Luann De Lesseps Jokes About Missing Alcohol During Bizarre Cabaret Performance thumbnail
View gallery 9
Getty Images
Luann De Lesseps Jokes About Missing Alcohol During Bizarre Cabaret Performance
1 of 9
Luann de Lesseps stunned fans with a dramatic cabaret performance on Tuesday, February 28. The Countess also took advantage of the spotlight to make some cheeky jokes about her recent boozy bender and arrest! At one point, she even joked about missing alcohol. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to learn more.
"Not drinking is exhausting. Getting up at six and going to my meetings and to yoga and then filming Housewives. I'm dead by 10 o'clock, I'm wiped out, I'm exhausted. And usually, I'm just starting at the Regency at that time," de Lesseps, 52, admitted during her Tuesday night performance.
During her lively performance, the Real Housewives of New York star also laughed at her recent Florida battery arrest scandal, saying: "I fought the law and the law won. Crazy for thinking I could get out of those handcuffs."
In front of her closest pals, de Lesseps took the stage to sing a list of classic Broadway songs, though she admitted she had to reconsider 'Jailhouse Rock.'" 
Rocking elaborate gowns, the star also joked to the audience: "My dress is from my latest collection it's called the, 'I lost 10 pounds from rehab collection.'"
Despite her recent drama, Luann de Lesseps pulled in quite a crowd for the debut of her #CountessAndFriends Cabaret show.
Michelle Collins, Sonja Morgan and Kelly Bensimon, were among the stars in attendance.
While the media gave mixed reviews of the bizarre performance, de Lesseps' friends gushed about the star and her show, assuring that she was hilarious, talented and amazing.
What do you think about Luann de Lesseps joking about missing alcohol during her cabaret show? Sound off below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Comments