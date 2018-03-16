Loretta Lynn Back From The Dead! Country Queen Plans Come Back After Stroke Hell

Country queen Loretta Lynn has made a miraculous recovery after having one cowgirl boot planted in the Grand Ole Opry in the sky — and now she’s even planning a comeback!

Heartwarming photos exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com how the 85-year-old Coal Miner’s Daughter grinning, glowing and gorgeous after suffering a stroke and shattering her hip in a fall.

“Loretta is feeling a lot better and looks fantastic!” gushed a family insider. “Everyone worried she might not be able to get up on stage again. But she’s getting dressed and putting on makeup every day — and preparing for her comeback!”

As Radar reported, Loretta suffered a stroke on May 4, 2017, and laid on the floor of her mansion in Hurricane Mills, Tenn., for 14 long hours until her grandson finally found her.

Months later, Loretta suffered a devastating setback.

On Jan. 8, she revealed that she’d broken her hip — an injury that often ends in death for people over 70.

“Loretta’s had many knocks in the past six months,” the source added.

“It’s taken a long time for her to get back on her feet. But things are looking up and she’s putting plans in place to get back to doing what she loves best.”

A friend added: “Loretta plans to make up the concert dates she was forced to cancel because of her stroke and play some other dates as well.”

In the photo obtained by Radar, Loretta sits side by side with daughter Cissy Lynn.

In a message with the photo, Cissy wrote: “I love you so my mama! That sounds so shallow just saying I love you but you are the one that makes me me and the words that’s in my head and heart you know and that’s what matters to me not what anyone else knows. You are my world.”

