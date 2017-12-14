Dangerous Birth! ‘Little Women: Atlanta’ Star Tanya Wants To Welcome Baby Naturally

Tanya Scott is expecting the newest addition to her family in the coming months, but RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively the Little Women: Atlanta star will be taking a major in the welcoming of her next child.

In an exclusive clip for tonight’s season four premiere of the hit reality show, Scott reveals she’s going to do a natural birth — a method of delivery that poses serious potential risks for little people.

PHOTOS: Assault Arrests & Dirty Sexts! ‘Little Women’ Cheater Matt Grundhoffer’s 10 Sickest Secrets & Scandals

“I want to deliver the baby in water and I know I can’t do that [at the hospital],” Scott says, explaining the hospital doesn’t have that option for little people, and she’s had only C-sections during her previous births.

The midwife explains to Scott the difficulties of a “vaginal delivery for a little one.”

In the clip exclusively obtained by Radar, Scott admits she knows she’s taking a risk by delivering her baby naturally — but she’s still adamant about doing so.

PHOTOS: Other Woman! Trans Model Martyr Steps Out After ‘Little Women: LA’ Sexting Scandal

“I don’t want to feel limited because I’m a little person,” she quips, as her midwife adds, “I am not against a hospital — if we need them, we’re going to go.”

Click the clip above to learn about the shocking risks Scott might face during her next pregnancy.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.