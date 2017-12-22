‘Little People’ Family Feud: Jacob Unfollows Jeremy’s Wife Audrey On Instagram

It’s not secret that Little People Big World star Jeremy Roloff’s Christian marriage blogger wife, Audrey, and his free-spirited, intellectual brother Jacob have little in common. And while Jacob mended fences with his parents, Matt and Amy, and siblings two years ago after a brief estrangement, it seems that the black sheep brother has never warmed up to Audrey!

Jacob, 20, has unfollowed Audrey, 26, on Instagram, RadarOnline.com has learned, though he continues to follow his mother Amy, sister Molly, brothers Jeremy and Zach, and Zach’s wife Tori.

In addition, Jacob constantly posts sweet photos of Zach and Tori’s 6-month-old son Jackson — but rarely features Jeremy and Audrey’s newborn daughter, Ember.

“Looooove this time with baby J…look at him!” Jacob gushed in an adorable November 27 post.

“I love this kid,” he posted in September.

I looooove this kid #babyjroloff A post shared by Jacob Roloff (@jacobroloff45) on Sep 19, 2017 at 8:30pm PDT

As Radar previously reported, Jacob left the show in 2014 after later explaining he felt “isolated” and “angry” for being pushed into reality TV fame at a young age.

He has slammed the show as scripted and fake, but is now on good terms with his parents, and remains close to Zach and newlywed Molly, who lives outside of the family’s native Oregon and rarely appears on the show.

Jacob also clashed with his clan over religious beliefs. While Amy, Matt and especially Jeremy and Audrey are strict Christians, the rebel brother considers himself to be agnostic.

The Roloffs — minus Jacob, of course — will return to TLC in 2018.

