Jeremy Roloff has revealed he underwent hernia surgery—as he and wife Audrey expect their second child. The former Little People, Big World star told fans on Saturday, November 2, via Instagram, “Yesterday I had my first surgery. Inguinal hernia surgery. I’ve had a hernia for the past few years, but thought I could live with it in order to avoid surgery, so I ignored it.”

He added in his shocking post, “However, over the last several months I’ve been having some increasing health concerns, specifically severe lower back pain and chronic shoulder pain I’ve come to realize that I’ve been subconsciously protecting my hernia with poor posture and lack of core strength. I’ve pretty much eliminated all physical exercise too which has increased the problem because of muscle loss which has me walking weird as well.” A hernia occurs when an organ or fatty tissue squeezes through a weak spot in a surrounding muscle or connective tissue called fascia. Surgery can be serious.

Jeremy, 29, said he injured his back from sneezing, writing, “I’ve been ignoring my health and it all came to a head when just a few days ago I threw out my back after sneezing. Embarrassing, right? 😂😬.”

The reality TV star who left the family show with Audrey, 28, said the crisis has given him a wake-up call.

“All said, I’m considering this a turn in my health journey. I have a goal to be in the best shape of my life by 32,” he revealed. “Health is something that needs continual attention or else it unnoticeably fades — like most things in life. Time to put some attention back on personal health!” Jeremy needs to stay particularly strong as he and Audrey are looking forward to having their second child, a baby boy, next year.

The couple already raise adorable daughter Ember, 2. In July, Jeremy and Audrey put a gender reveal video on social media which showed blue-colored smoke for their second kid. “We are surprised and can’t wait to be a family of four,” Audrey captioned the clip.

On Saturday night, Jeremy shared more about his hernia surgery recovery on Instagram, giving all the credit to his wife for helping him. “Well, I’ve been laid up on the couch all day dreaming up projects and wanting to walk around the farm with my girls,” he wrote with a picture of Audrey and Ember. “Im so thankful for @audreyroloff and how well she takes care of me. Being 30 weeks pregnant, she’s a rockstar and way tougher than me.” He added, “oh, and Embers kisses have been helping too.”

As Radar readers know, Audrey had a difficult birth with Ember and she had to be hospitalized afterwards. That drama was shown on a LPBW episode, with Audrey explaining to the TLC cameras, “I got mastitis five days after she was born. Mastitis is when the breast tissue is infected. I wouldn’t say that I got to enjoy being a mom those first few weeks. I was in lots of pain. There was swelling and inflammation. And then I also had issues with just like blistering and bruising. It was just not good.”

Now Jeremy has endured his own medical problem.