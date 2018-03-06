Kim Kardashian Introduces Surrogate To Family After Bizarre Contract Is Exposed

Kim Kardashian finally introduced her mysterious surrogate, Lorena, to her famous family on the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

“I want you to meet Lorena,” Kim, 37, says in the clip as her pregnant surrogate walks into the Kar-Jenner household.

“I like being pregnant. I know it sounds really weird. The pregnancy itself, you know, it just feels natural, like I’m supposed to do it,” Lorena tells Kim’s sisters during the clip.

After conversing for the woman for a bit, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner ask her how she’s feeling, later confessing that the Lip Kit mogul is just one month apart from her in terms of her pregnancy.

After the meet-up, Kim was satisfied with the outcome, later telling the camera crew: “I didn’t really know what to expect because I don’t really know anyone that’s gone through this. It was definitely not as easy as I thought it would be emotionally, but it’s so worth it and our surrogate is such a nice person. My family absolutely loves her and I’m just so grateful.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kim and husband Kaye West paid Lorena a mere $68,000 to deliver their baby girl. The contract revealed that Kim and Kanye, 40, were also responsible for paying the surrogate in case she suffered “discomfort, pain,” and other inconveniences related to the pregnancy.

The famous duo also shelled out cash “for pregnancy and pre-birth child support expenses and post-birth expenses” as well as for “obstetrical, nursing, hospital and maternity care, pharmaceutical, pediatrics, or other costs” including medical expenses that weren’t covered by Lorena’s medical insurance.

While Kim and Kanye maintained the identity of their surrogate a secret for much of her pregnancy, they eventually came clean about who she was, and what a wonderful blessing she was to the family.

Following Chicago West’s January 15 birth, however, a source told Radar that Kim freaked out, and made her family promise they wouldn’t tell her daughter she was born via surrogate, until she decided it was time! Kanye was reportedly furious at her demands, and hates how Kim has been acting since their third child’s birth!

Now, sources claim Kim wants the surrogate to carry another child for her and Kanye!

