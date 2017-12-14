Killer Cousins Plead Not Guilty In Deaths Of Four PA Men

Two cousins accused of the horrific killings of four young men in Pennsylvania have pleaded not guilty to murder and other related offenses, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Cosmo DiNardo was charged with killing the men after luring them to his parents’ farm for drug deals in July. His cousin, Sean Kratz, was charged as a co-conspirator in three of the murders.

Prosecutors say the pleas will not affect a deal DiNardo, 20, has in place to plead guilty at a later date, which would enable him to avoid the death penalty.

DiNardo has been described as a mentally ill drug dealer, who allegedly confessed to having killed the four men and burning their bodies for “cheating him” in marijuana deals.

Kratz, 20, could still face death if convicted, and attorneys for the victims say that’s what they plan to pursue.

A future hearing date for both men is expected to soon be set.

Story Developing

