Khloe’s Delivery Drama! ‘Stressed’ Kardashian ‘Thrown Into Turmoil’ Before Baby

Kranky Khloe Kardashian is “freaking out” ahead of her delivery date, for a number of reasons that have thrown her world into turmoil, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal!

“Things with Tristan have been tense, not only because of his ex but the way he shuns her family the whole time and micro-manages her health and fitness routine while she’s pregnant,” spills a snitch.

The image obsessed reality star is said to be “extremely uncomfortable and self-conscious,” plus her mom has caused huge stress by insisting on cameras in the delivery room – something else Tristan’s fighting her over, says the pal!

PHOTOS: Falling Stars! Kim & Khloe, Kylie & Kendall’s Fans All Turning Against Them In Public — 9 Shocking Displays Of Hate

“Khloe’s very crabby and her mood swings have been off the charts.

“She can’t wait to have the baby and say goodbye to all this stress.”

As Radar previously reported exclusively, the couple have been headed for trouble since she announced her pregnancy.

The mom-to-be was irritating her baby daddy. “Khloe’s very clingy and image obsessed, hence her constant ‘look at us’ selfies and bragging about their ‘perfect’ romance.”

PHOTOS: A Family Divided! Explosive New Kardashian-Jenner Family Feud Explained In 7 Clicks

The drama was a big problem for the pro-baller as his pregnant wife prepared to give birth.

Kardashian even spilled secrets about their sex life, and Thompson was not having it!

“Truth is, he goes out of his way to keep as low key as possible, stay away from her family and avoid the limelight.”

PHOTOS: ‘KUWTK’ Ratings Krash! Show Hits Lowest Ratings EVER

Thompson had enough, the insider told Radar.

As Radar reported on March 5, the reality mom-to-be is expecting a baby girl next month.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.