Tristan Warns Khloe: Stop Spilling Our Sex Secrets!

Trouble before baby!

Tristan Thompson hated baby mama Khloe Kardashian’s awkward public comments about their sex life – and he’s told her to class up, or else!

An insider told RadarOnline.com exclusively the couple was headed for trouble.

“There’s so much drama between these two that nobody seems to realize he’s still flirting with his ex,” the source spilled.

And the mom-to-be was irritating her baby daddy. “Khloe’s very clingy and image obsessed, hence her constant ‘look at us’ selfies and bragging about their ‘perfect’ romance.”

The drama was a big problem for the pro-baller as his pregnant wife prepared to give birth.

“Truth is, he goes out of his way to keep as low key as possible, stay away from her family and avoid the limelight.”

Thompson had enough, the insider told Radar.

“He’s freaked as hell about the future and sick to death of Khloe’s crass comments and insecurities.”

As Radar reported on March 5, the reality mom-to-be is expecting a baby girl next month.

