‘I’m Guilty!’ Kevin Hart Admits ‘Massive F**k-Up’ By Cheating On Pregnant Wife

Kevin Hart is finally coming fully clean about cheating on wife Eniko Parrish while she was pregnant with their son.

When radio host Charlamagne tha God asked the shady comedian about being “caught cheating” earlier this year, the 42-year-old got frank about the scandal.

“It’s beyond irresponsible. There’s no way around it. The best way to do it is to address it right on,” Hart said on The Breakfast Club December 14. “That’s Kevin Hart in his dumbest moment. That’s not the finest hour of my life.”

“That was my f**k-up…I rightfully stand in front of my f**k-up, hand in the air. I’m guilty. Regardless of how it happened and what was involved, I’m guilty. I was wrong.”

PHOTOS:Cheating Shocker! Married ‘Teen Mom’ Dad Ryan Edwards Turns To Tinder For Hookups

In September, Hart confessed that he was the victim of an extortion attempt after making a “bad error of judgment.” Around this time, Radar obtained a video of the actor appearing to flirt with a woman, and another clip of an unidentified couple in bed.

Hart said he’s now in the process of repairing his marriage to Parrish, who gave birth to their son Kenzo in November.

“I’m hoping that she has the heart to where she can forgive me and understand that this is not going to be a reoccurring thing, and allow me to recover from my massive mistake,” he continued.

PHOTOS: Sexting, Cheating & Bad Behavior: Inside Matt Lauer’s Most Shocking Sex Scandals

“It’s a very cold house for a minute…There’s good days and bad days. You take your humble pie.”

Unfortunately, it looks like the infidelity could be already be a pattern. As Radar exclusively reported in July — two months before the second scandal — Hart was caught on video getting cozy with a woman in his car outside a Miami hotel at 5 am.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.