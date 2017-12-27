Desperate To Be Single! Kelly Dodd Files Papers To Speed Up Nasty Divorce From Hubby

Let me out!

Kelly Dodd filed desperate court documents begging a judge to end her marriage immediately, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star wanted a divorce from Michael Dodd as quickly as possible, pleading for the judge to speed up the split process.

“Petitioner requests termination of marital status,” the documents filed on December 1, 2017 and obtained by Radar stated. Kelly asked the judge to “sever (bifurcate) and grant an early and separate trial,” so that she could be out of marriage ASAP!

“Irreconcilable differences have arisen between respondent and me, and our marriage has broken down beyond repair,” Kelly said to the judge in the documents obtained by Radar.

Her imploding marriage was showcased on RHOC and Kelly told the judge that she believed her husband was intentionally slowing down the process.

“Additional passage of time will not assist us in reconciling our differences,” she wrote in court docs obtained by Radar.

“I am concerned that respondent is purposefully delaying the finalization of this case. Accordingly, I request that the court terminate the status of our marriage.”

She explained her history in the volatile marriage, noting: “The petition for dissolution of marriage was filed on March 6, 2012. Respondent filed a response on April twentieth, 2012. By the hearing date nearly 6 years will have elapsed since the court acquired jurisdiction over respondent.”

Kelly and Michael were still fighting over finances and custody of their daughter, Jolie, but she wanted to move on with her single life as soon as possible.

A hearing on the matter was quickly scheduled for January 5, 2108 according to the documents obtained by Radar.

