Justin Bieber’s Bodyguard Arrested For Crashing Into Police Cruiser And Fleeing

Justin Bieber‘s bodyguard Michael Arana was arrested early Thursday morning in Miami after allegedly ramming into a police cruiser, Radaronline.com has learned.

Arana, 32 — who is the head of security for the singer — was charged with multiple counts of leaving the scene of the crash, and one count of driving under the influence, according to the Miami Herald.

Miami-Dade cops said the two officers involved in the crash on Kendall Drive were taken to the hospital, and are now recovering.

Thankfully, both of our officers involved in the crash earlier this morning have been discharged from the hospital and continue to recover at home. The driver of the vehicle that struck them has been arrested for DUI. pic.twitter.com/IjSetcjr2s — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) November 30, 2017

“Thankfully, both of our officers involved in the crash earlier this morning have been discharged from the hospital and continue to recover at home,” Miami-Dade police said in a statement. “The driver of the vehicle that struck them has been arrested for DUI.”

PHOTOS: Kopykat! Kim Kardashian Stole Kanye West’s Birthday Party Idea From Justin Bieber — Inside The Over-The-Top Bash

This isn’t the first time Arana has had run-ins with police. He was arrested in 2007 and 2013 for disorderly conduct, but the charges were later dismissed. In 2013, Arana got into “a fighting stance” while arguing with police officers about a friend who was arrested.

Arana made an appearance in the 2016 documentary “Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower.”

“Being a security guard you need to be a leader, you need to take control of situations and understand how to communicate,” Arana said in the trailer for the documentary.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.