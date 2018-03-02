Baby In Danger? Joy-Anna Says Pilot Hubby Austin Will Bring Newborn To Work!

Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth just welcomed their first child, a baby boy, Gideon – and the new parents are already plotting to ship him off to work!

In a video posted to the official Duggar family website, Joy-Anna, 20, tells fans the couple is “so happy” to announce the arrival of Gideon Martyn Forsyth. He was born on Feb. 23.

The new mom then dropped hints that Austin, 24, may be spending more time with the baby than Joy-Anna will – and not at home.

“I think Austin’s really excited to have a baby boy because he was really wanting to have someone to take to work and go do a lot of different hobbies, and just teach him all the skills Austin knows,” the new mom dished.

PHOTOS: Duggar Sisters 16 Secrets & Scandals

So just what will little Gideon be doing with his dad at work? It sounds like it could be dangerous! On Monday night’s premiere of Counting On, the new father explained that he’s a pilot.

Austin was enrolled in flight school when he and Joy-Anna first began their courtship. Perhaps the Forsyths are already setting their sights high for their baby boy because, according to the rest of the family, he’s growing at a faster rate than other Duggar offspring.

“Not a little guy!” Michelle Duggar said of her new grandson. “He’s already in big boy clothes!”

Gideon was born weighing 10 lbs, 3 oz., Radar reported.

In addition to what he may do one day for a job, Joy-Anna revealed that Gideon “likes to eat a lot.”

PHOTOS: The Duggars, Duck Dynasty & More: 20 Squeaky-Clean Stars Whose Dirty Secrets Were Exposed

“And he sleeps a lot during the day and is up a lot during the night,” she added as her son squirmed in her lap.

Sounds like Austin will have to schedule more nighttime flights!

What do you think of Joy-Anna and Austin’s dangerous plans for their baby boy? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.