‘Not A Little Guy!’ Duggars Mock Joy-Anna’s ‘Big’ Baby

The Duggars recently congratulated Joy-Anna and Austin on the birth of their baby boy, Gideon – by making fun of the newborn!

In videos posted to the Duggars’ official family website, Jim Bob and Michelle expressed they were “so excited” for the new arrival of their grandson. As Radar readers know, Gideon Martyn Forsyth was born on Feb. 23.

Gideon arrived at 22 inches long, and weighed 10 lbs, 3 oz., which the family cannot stop poking fun at.

Immediately after Michelle referred to her new grandson as a “cutie,” Jim Bob was quick to point out that, he’s a “big boy, too!”

“Not a little guy!” Michelle continued. “He’s already in big boy clothes!”

The Duggar matriarch didn’t stop there.

“That’s one way to start out!” Michelle said, adding, “Having a baby that’s ten pounds, three ounces.”

In another video, Jessa‘s husband, Ben Seewald, also joked about Gideon’s size. After congratulating the new parents on their “little” bundle of joy, Ben quickly corrected himself.

“BIG baby,” he backtracked. “Yeah, it’s a pretty big baby.”

Ben boasted that he “almost” guessed the sex, weight and length of Gideon correctly before he was even born.

“She said it was a big baby,” Ben said about the moment Jessa told him the news and asked him to guess the weight. “I was right on to the ounce! I promise I did not see any text messages about the weight or the size or anything.”

As Radar reported, Joy-Anna appeared to deliver Gideon in the hospital despite her home birth plan.

Despite the Seewalds’ obsession with how large Gideon is, they added they are “really happy” for the Forsyths.

