JonBenét Murder Bombshell! Beauty Queen Was Killed By TWO Men

JonBenét Ramsey murder suspect Glenn Meyer had an accomplice — bolstering a suspicion long held by the slain beauty queen’s father!

In a bombshell new development, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively a second man was spotted fleeing the Ramsey home, and it’s believed he helped Meyer carry out the grisly sexual assault and strangulation of the adorable six-year-old.

“There was more than one person involved,” JonBenét’s father, John Ramsey, told Radar, citing information gathered by a private investigator.

The jaw-dropping revelation comes after Radar spoke to Meyer’s wife, Charlotte Hey, who accused her late ex-husband of having a role in the 1996 Christmas murder.

“I believe my husband killed JonBenét. I knew he was capable of it,” the 85-year-old declared after decades of silence.

“When I asked him if he murdered her, he would just smile at me. He wouldn’t deny it.”

At the time of the murder, Meyer was living across the street from the Ramsey mansion in Boulder, Colo.

Meyer later built a shrine to the murdered child, using pictures and newspaper clippings, sources said.

In addition, his handwriting matched the ransom note found in the Ramsey home!

After Radar’s explosive revelation, more information surfaced about a second suspect being seen running from the Ramseys’ house — a tall, slim, white male with brown hair.

“There’s evidence two intruders committed the murder because two unidentified footprints were found at the crime scene!” said Roscoe J. Clark, founder of the online group JonBenét Investigation.

According to John, Meyer was also linked to the murder through the ransom note that was signed “SBTC.”

“Lou Smit [a former detective investigating the crime] told me there was a photo of a Navy Avenger aircraft in [Meyer’s] basement with SBTC lettering on it,” John said to Radar.

Witnesses told police about Meyer and his accomplice, but bungling cops allegedly ignored the vital tip for a year, according to Roscoe.

