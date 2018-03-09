‘It Was An Accident!’ Inside Jenelle Evans’ Baby Daddy Nathan’s Shocking Arrest

Jenelle Evans’ baby daddy Nathan Griffith was arrested on February 25 for a traffic-related arrest. The Teen Mom 2 dad’s girlfriend Ashley Lanhardt exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com the truth behind the shocking bust!

Myrtle Beach Police Department previously told Radar that Griffith was arrested for hitting fixtures on a highway and leaving the scene.

“He didn’t wait for officers and kept driving,” the spokesperson explained.

Griffith was issued a ticket and arrested for the crime on a $464 bond. He was released hours later.

Lanhardt exclusively told Radar that her baby daddy was “falsely” arrested.

“Nathan ran out to get an energy drink alone,” she explained. “He was arrested for pulling away from a gas pump with the pump still in his truck’s tank.”

She explained that Griffith made the mistake because he suffers from Traumatic Brain Injury from his time in the military.

“No charges were pressed from the gas station clerk,” she insisted. “It was an accident.”

The arrest came before Evans revealed she is pulling their son Kaiser from Teen Mom 2. Evans’ husband David Eason was fired from the series in February because of homophobic comments he made on social media.

“If she thinks that is what’s best for her children then I support that,” Lanhardt said. “But if she’s doing it out of spite because they fired her husband, then that I don’t agree with that.”

Lanhardt explained how because the children get compensated “very well,” she believes his role on the series will “set him up for a successful future.”

