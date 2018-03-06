Hilary Begs Matthew: Knock Me Up! Inside Duff’s Big Pregnancy Plot

Knock Me Up!

Hilary Duff is “broody as hell” now that her older sister Haylie is heavily pregnant with her second child – and she’s wasting no time trying to catch up, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveals!

“She’s begging Matthew to have a baby with her. That’s one of the reasons she got back together with him four months ago [after a brief split].”

As readers know, back in April Duff dumped her musician boyfriend after just three months of dating.

“Matthew was shocked,” a source told Radar at the time. “He tried reaching out to Hilary several times, but she’s completely cut him off.”

One minute Hilary was wallpapering her Instagram with photos of herself wrapped up in Matthew’s arms.

But now, the duo have seemingly gotten back together — but not without a catch!

“Haylie found out she was pregnant again and Hilary started feeling the maternal pangs and Matthew started looking a whole lot better to her,” snipes the source.

“She’s always wanted a sibling for Luca and now Haylie is ahead of the game with her second child on the way. Hilary’s 30 years old, which isn’t exactly over the hill, but she’s feeling the pressure to conceive now rather than later.”

The actress was previously married to former NHL player Mike Comrie, with whom she shares son Luca, from 2010-2016.

