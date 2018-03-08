‘Ghostland’ Actress Sues Production Company After Suffering Face-Disfiguring Injury

Ghostland actress Taylor Hickson has sued the production company after she got brutally injured while shooting for the film. The 20-year-old suffered a face-disfiguring accident brought upon by an intense movie scene, on December 2016.

This past Friday, she filed a lawsuit against Incident Productions.

As RadarOnline.com has learned from recent photos of the young actress, the injury left a visible scar on her face which goes from her chin all the way up to her left cheek.

At the time, Hickson was shooting an “emotionally charged scene” in which her character was required to pound a glass door with her fists, “With her face near or against [it].”

PHOTOS: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Stunt Goes Dangerously Wrong — Man Shot With Flaming Arrow!

Director Pascal Laugier reportedly asked the then-19-year-old to pound harder, though when she did, the glass shattered, causing her head and upper body to fall through the door.

Hickson — who was left with a large gaping gash on the side of her face — was immediately rushed to the hospital and required 70 stitches.

“The crafts services lady held my face together with napkins in her hands,” Hickson told Deadline. “She went through so many napkins, there was so much blood.”

🐢 A post shared by taylor hickson (@taylor.hickson) on Jan 11, 2018 at 6:04pm PST

In the suit, Hickson claimed the accident left her with a permanent scar and disfigured face.

“It is unknown at this time if any further treatment, including plastic surgery, would reduce the visual appearance of the injury,” read the suit.

PHOTOS: Tom Cruise Is Back Doing ‘Mission Impossible’ Stunts After Breaking Ankle

She also said that she has been left with “mass amounts of insecurity” due to her visible face scar, and that it has prevented her from landing high-paying Hollywood roles.

Ghostland producer Pascal Laugier was not named in the lawsuit. The movie is expected to premiere in France next week.

Stay with Radar for updates.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.