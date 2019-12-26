'Stressed Out' George Clooney 'Hell' To Be Around On Set Of New Movie, Source Says

'Stressed Out' George Clooney 'Hell' To Be Around On Set Of New Movie, Source Says

'Stressed Out' George Clooney 'Hell' To Be Around On Set Of New Movie, Source Says 'Everyone’s walking on eggshells' as star is acting, producing & directing next film.

George Clooney is ‘hell on earth’ to be around these days, as sources tell RadarOnline.com exclusively the award-winning actor is known as a Grinch!

But in the Oscar-winner’s defense, he is under some intense pressure for his latest role.

“He’s stressing to get his cast assembled for the next major project [Good Morning, Midnight] which he’s producing and directing AND starring in,” a source told Radar. “And he’s finding himself in tense negotiations with actors’ reps while having to keep it all within budget.”

Clooney, 58, plays a lonely scientist in the Arctic, racing to make contact with the crew of a spacecraft struggling to return to Earth. The Netflix film is a feature adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s post-apocalyptic novel of the same name.

Clooney has been staying quiet and out of the spotlight lately, burying himself in his work. But controversies surrounding family and friends have only added to his pressures.

“He’s just been a grouch to deal with and it’s going to get worse when filming gets underway,” the source added.

As Radar reported, in October, wife Amal Clooney’s sister, Tala Alamuddin Le Tallac, was sentenced to jail for drunk driving in Singapore. George’s sister-in-law was sentenced to three weeks in jail, a fine of $6,400 and had her license revoked for four years after she is released from jail.

She had almost three times the allowed amount of alcohol in her system at the time.

“With George, it’s his way or the highway,” the source revealed. “Everyone’s going to have to walk on eggshells and endure his up and down moods and laugh at his ‘dad jokes.’’

But friends of Clooney disagree about the star’s mood. A rep for the star told Radar exclusively that the actor couldn’t be happier right now.

“The film has been cast for months and the shoot is more than halfway through,” the rep said. “Ahead of schedule and everyone is having a blast.”