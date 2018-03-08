Christina El Moussa Confesses Divorce From Tarek Created ‘Rift’ With Her Parents

Flip or Flop’s Christina El Moussa revealed that her divorce from Tarek caused a rift between her and her parents.

On Wednesday night’s episode of Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry, the 34-year-old revealed her family struggles.

“When my divorce went down and it was so public, it caused a rift between my parents and myself,” she said.

“They were very proud of everything that my ex and I had built and I think they were very scared of what the future holds for me, and it caused us to drift apart,” Tarek’s ex-wife added.

Henry channeled Christina’s grandmother, who she was hoping could communicate advice to her on how to handle the family strife.

“I was just sort of hoping there was some sort of message maybe from my grandma, who both my dad and I were close with, as far as what she sees with that dynamic with my parents and myself,” Christina confided in Henry.

As Radar readers know, Christina is in a new relationship with hunky British TV presenter, Ant Anstead. Radar exclusively reported that her ex-hubby Tarek isn’t too pleased with how fast the new relationship is progressing.

Henry informed Christina that her grandmother believes she will ultimately work out the kinks in her family over time.

“The way this is coming in is to show patience around this,” he told the reality star. “Dad – that’ll work itself out. The mom situation you’re just going to have to step back. There will be an opportunity for that to be mended over the next two years.”

Despite the drama, Christina and Tarek have recently put on happy faces while filming their HGTV show.

