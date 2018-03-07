Christina & Tarek El Moussa Play Nice While Filming As Star’s Relationship Heats Up thumbnail

Christina & Tarek El Moussa Play Nice While Filming As Star’s Relationship Heats Up

Blonde beauty is getting serious with hunky new boyfriend Ant Anstead!

Christina El Moussa and her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa were caught filming their hit show, Flip or Flop, as the blonde bombshell’s relationship with Ant Anstead heats up! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the photos.

This Wednesday, March 6, the famous couple was pictured looking happy and relaxed while filming their hit show in Los Angeles. They both wore casual outfits and looked amicable despite their past relationship drama.

As Radar has reported, Tarek felt “100 percent annoyed” when his ex-wife introduced her new man to their children. 

According to a source, Tarek thought it way too soon, seeing as Christina has only been seeing Ant for several months. 

Despite the drama with her ex, however, a source close to Christina claimed she is “definitely happy” in her new relationship.

Ant and Christina first came clean about their relationship at the start of 2018. Just like his leading lady, Ant is a TV presenter. His show Wheelers Dealers recently hit the UK screens!

Before Ant, Christina dated businessman Doug Spedding. They relationship ended when he checked himself into rehab for addiction issues. 

Christina and Tarek called it quits in 2016, but decided to continue their working relationship together and share custody of their two young kids.

The show stars are so serious about maintaining a healthy relationship, that they are even legally banned from bashing one another in front of their kids!  Do you think Christina and Tarek El Moussa are just faking their friendship for the cameras? Let us know below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

