Christina & Tarek El Moussa Play Nice While Filming As Star’s Relationship Heats Up

Christina El Moussa and her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa were caught filming their hit show, Flip or Flop, as the blonde bombshell’s relationship with Ant Anstead heats up! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the photos. and her ex-husbandwere caught filming their hit show, Flip or Flop, as the blonde bombshell’s relationship withheats up! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the photos. Photo credit: BACKGRID

This Wednesday, March 6, the famous couple was pictured looking happy and relaxed while filming their hit show in Los Angeles. They both wore casual outfits and looked amicable despite their past relationship drama. Photo credit: BACKGRID

According to a source, Tarek thought it way too soon, seeing as Christina has only been seeing Ant for several months. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Despite the drama with her ex, however, a source close to Christina claimed she is “definitely happy” in her new relationship. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Ant and Christina first came clean about their relationship at the start of 2018. Just like his leading lady, Ant is a TV presenter. His show Wheelers Dealers recently hit the UK screens! Photo credit: BACKGRID

Before Ant, Christina dated businessman Doug Spedding. They relationship ended when he checked himself into rehab for addiction issues. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Christina and Tarek called it quits in 2016, but decided to continue their working relationship together and share custody of their two young kids. Photo credit: BACKGRID