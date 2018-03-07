Radar Online participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
Christina & Tarek El Moussa Play Nice While Filming As Star’s Relationship Heats Up
1
of
9
1 of 9
Christina El Moussaand her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa were caught filming their hit show, Flip or Flop, as the blonde bombshell’s relationship with Ant Anstead heats up! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the photos.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
2 of 9
This Wednesday, March 6, the famous couple was pictured looking happy and relaxed while filming their hit show in Los Angeles. They both wore casual outfits and looked amicable despite their past relationship drama.
Christina and Tarek called it quits in 2016, but decided to continue their working relationship together and share custody of their two young kids.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
9 of 9
The show stars are so serious about maintaining a healthy relationship, that they are even legally banned from bashing one another in front of their kids! Do you think Christina and Tarek El Moussa are just faking their friendship for the cameras? Let us know below.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.
Christina El Moussaand her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa were caught filming their hit show, Flip or Flop, as the blonde bombshell’s relationship with Ant Anstead heats up! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the photos.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
This Wednesday, March 6, the famous couple was pictured looking happy and relaxed while filming their hit show in Los Angeles. They both wore casual outfits and looked amicable despite their past relationship drama.
Christina and Tarek called it quits in 2016, but decided to continue their working relationship together and share custody of their two young kids.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
The show stars are so serious about maintaining a healthy relationship, that they are even legally banned from bashing one another in front of their kids! Do you think Christina and Tarek El Moussa are just faking their friendship for the cameras? Let us know below.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.