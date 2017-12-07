‘I Was Hallucinating On A Daily Basis’: Fergie Tells All On Crystal Meth Addiction!

Fergie just opened up about her horrific crystal meth addiction, and the moment she knew it was ruining her life.

In a tell-all interview with iNews, the Double Dutchess singer admitted: “I was [suffering from] chemically-induced psychosis and dementia. I was hallucinating on a daily basis.”

She added, “It took a year after getting off that drug for the chemicals in my brain to settle so that I stopped seeing things. I’d just be sitting there, seeing a random bee or bunny.”

Fergie claimed that while at first, she used the drug to have fun at parties, it eventually became too much.

“The drugs thing, it was a hell of a lot of fun… until it wasn’t. But you know what, I thank the day it happened to me. Because that’s my strength, my faith, my hope for something better,” she said.

The star has previously opened up about her struggles with addiction, once telling Time that meth “was the hardest boyfriend I ever had to break up with.”

She said that after hitting rock-bottom, she decided to approach her recovery in a holistic way, analyzing exactly what it was that made her covet the deadly substance.

“I dug deep as to why I got there. It’s the drug that’s addicting. But it’s why you start doing it in the first place that’s interesting,” Fergie, 42, said. “A lot of it was being a child actor; I learned to suppress feelings.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Fergie is now a happy mother to Axl Duhamel, 4, whom she shares with soon-to-be ex-husband Josh Duhamel, 45. She recently debuted her new album, and is currently on tour promoting her comeback.

What do you think of Fergie’s shocking drug confession? Sound off in the comments below.

