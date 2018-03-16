Farrah Abraham Slams Maci Bookout For Naked Gig: ‘That’s Really Pornographic!’

For the latest Teen Mom News, subscribe to our new podcast ‘Teen Mom Time’ below!





Farrah Abraham may have been fired from Teen Mom OG, but that doesn’t mean she’s done bringing drama to the series! The former MTV star slammed Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell and Amber Portwood on RadarOnline.com’s podcast Teen Mom Time.

Bookout, 26, is appearing on the upcoming season of Naked and Afraid. The mother-of-three temporarily refused to film Teen Mom OG when Abraham joined the reboot mid-season because of her sex tape Farrah Superstar: Back Door Teen Mom.

“If you’re saying I do pornographic things then I think that’s really pornographic,” Abraham said on Teen Mom Time. “Was I on a celebrity sex tape? Yeah. Things happen… You have to role with the punches.”

She added, “To hate or be jealous… I think that’s narrow-minded. I get Maci’s point of view, but the realization is you’re on Naked and Afraid now. At least I’m not Naked and Afraid!”

Abraham has been feuding with Bookout, Lowell and Portwood for years. Abraham and Portwood got into a physical fight at a Teen Mom OG reunion special.

“I separated myself from all of them for their health and well-being,” Abraham claimed. “They were overtaken by jealously and hate. For me, to keep away from them is better. I can’t be swindled into substance abuse, narrow mindedness and negativity.”

Despite the feuds, she insisted that she wishes her former co-stars “the best.”

Abraham was fired from the series because of her XXX videos on the webcam site Cam Soda.

She also has an estranged relationship with her mother Debra Danielsen. Abraham has fought on-camera with Danielsen’s husband David.

“After me literally pouring my heart out and loving her through thick and thin, it’s sad,” she said. “Some of us can’t relate to the strife and mess between a mother and daughter.”

