Shocking Secret! Farrah Abraham’s Ex-Boyfriend Cheated

Farrah Abraham dodged a bullet. After the Teen Mom OG star dumped her stuntman boyfriend Aden Stay, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal he cheated on his ex-wife in never-before-seen divorce papers!

In the court documents obtained from Fayette County in Georgia, Stay’s ex-wife filed for divorce from Stay on January 24, 2017. The couple married in October 2012 and separated in April 2016.

His wife, who Radar has chosen to respect the privacy of, filed for divorce based on the ground that the marriage between the parties is “irretrievably broken.” She also claimed he “committed adultery.”

Stay’s wife requested and was granted joint legal custody and primary physical custody of their two daughters, who were ages 5 and 6 at the time.

Rebel Wilson’s ex-boyfriend was ordered to pay his wife $2,000 in monthly child support. He was also ordered to pay her $500 in monthly alimony payments.

The divorce was finalized on February 27, 2017.

The former TMOG star broke up with her boyfriend only one week after going public.

Abraham, 26, exclusively told Radar earlier this month, “I need to watch whom I date as many men target me for my success. I’m focused on work right now, between TV and film projects.”

“I wish him well, but I’m not rushing into relationships. I like to take my time to do it right for myself and for my daughter. Being the best parent I can be is my priority.”

Radar also reported that Stay was arrested on May 12, 2003 for one count of possession of marijuana and four counts of trafficking in controlled substance.

All charges against Stay were dismissed.

