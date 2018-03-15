Sister Of Murderer Dylann Roof Arrested After Bringing Knife To School On Walkout Day

Dylann Roof is the mass murderer responsible for killing nine people in June 2015, after he opened fire in a historically black South Carolina church. He is a known white supremacist who claimed his purpose was to ignite a race war with his heinous crime. Now, the 23-year-old’s younger teen sister is following in his footsteps.

Morgan Roof was arrested this Wednesday, March 14, after she brought a knife and pepper spray to school on National Walkout Day and posted a sick, racist video saying she wished students protestors would get shot, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“Your [sic] walking out for the allowed time of 17min, they are letting you do this, nothing is gonna change what tf you think it’s gonna do? I hope it’s a trap and y’all get shot we know it’s fixing to be nothing but black people walkin out anyway… no offense ofc buuut,” the 18-year-old posted on Snapchat.

PHOTOS: See 25 Photos Of Evidence That Got Jodi Arias Convicted Of Murder

Students and staff alerted an officer about Morgan’s behavior, after which she was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and charged with possession of marijuana and two counts of carrying a weapon on school grounds, according to the sheriff’s office. The school’s principal also issued a statement saying that the troubled teen’s “hateful message” on Snapchat “caused quite a disruption.” She also assured parents that the students’ safety was till the institution’s “top priority.”

Morgan is being held at a $5,000 bond and facing serious charges, according to the NY Daily News. Meanwhile, the teen’s killer brother Dylann is on death row for his racist and fatal crime.

Stay with Radar for updates.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.