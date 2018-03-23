Christina Aguilera Talks ‘Heartbreaking’ Moment She Realized Her Lover Was Gay

Christina Aguilera opened up about one of her most bizarre relationship on the season premiere of Untucked, RuPaul’s Drag Race’s after show. During her appearance, the singer talked to the queens about the true meaning behind her hit 2002 song, “Infatuation.” She admitted that the lyrics referenced a beautiful Latin lover she had, who turned out to be gay!

“It was heartbreaking because I found out he played for your team, not mine,” Aguilera, 37, explained.

“He’s gonna see this, he’s gonna be mad,” queen Vanessa Vanjie Mateo joked.

“I hope so, girl” Aguilera replied.

Aguilera then went on to talk about other songs she based on rocky relationships, even saying that she absolutely meant to take a hit at an ex who wronger her, with the song “Fighter.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Aguilera was married to Jordan Bratman before becoming engaged to Matthew Rutler in 2014 — does he know about all her tumultuous relationships?

