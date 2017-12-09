Christina Aguilera and Fiance Matthew Rutler Take Kids To See Santa Claus

Christina Aguilera
and her longtime fiancé Matthew Rutler
took the kids to West Hollywood's The Grove outdoor shopping mall on Saturday so they could meet St. Nick at "Santa Claus house." The singer and her man have been together since 2010 and had a child together, but have yet to wed. Scroll down Radar's gallery for more!
Meeting Santa! Aguilera was eager to have her two kids photographed with the big guy just a couple of weeks before Christmas.
Diva Aguilera was typically flashy in a leopard print top, black pants, and sunglasses while Rutler was casually dressed in a dark shirt. Both quaffed coffee during the outing.
The Voice judge also has son Max, now 9, from her marriage to Jordan Bratman.
After meeting Rutler on the set of her 2010 film Burlesque, Aguilera's romantic life has been solid.
Aguilera and Rutler reportedly lived in a Mulholland Estates mansion together in Los Angeles with the two kids. Rutler has been a caring stepdad. But the "Beautiful" singer has said she's in no rush to get married again. "Our love is secure enough that we don't need a wedding to prove our love or commitment," Aguilera has said of her long relationship with Rutler.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.