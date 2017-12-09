Christina Aguilera and Fiance Matthew Rutler Take Kids To See Santa Claus thumbnail

Christina Aguilera and Fiance Matthew Rutler Take Kids To See Santa Claus

'Christmas Time' singer enjoys family time with her man—but when will they wed?

Christina Aguilera and her longtime fiancé Matthew Rutler took the kids to West Hollywood's The Grove outdoor shopping mall on Saturday so they could meet St. Nick at "Santa Claus house." The singer and her man have been together since 2010 and had a child together, but have yet to wed. Scroll down Radar's gallery for more!

Meeting Santa! Aguilera was eager to have her two kids photographed with the big guy just a couple of weeks before Christmas.

The superstar and her fiancé were escorted by security through the popular shopping destination. Aguilera has often fought the battle of the bulge but this weekend, she appeared slim.

Diva Aguilera was typically flashy in a leopard print top, black pants, and sunglasses while Rutler was casually dressed in a dark shirt. Both quaffed coffee during the outing.

Rutler, a production assistant, proposed to Aguilera on Valentine's Day, 2014 with a gorgeous diamond ring. That August, she gave birth to their daughter, Summer Rain.

The Voice judge also has son Max, now 9, from her marriage to Jordan Bratman.

After meeting Rutler on the set of her 2010 film Burlesque, Aguilera's romantic life has been solid.

Aguilera and Rutler reportedly lived in a Mulholland Estates mansion together in Los Angeles with the two kids. Rutler has been a caring stepdad. But the "Beautiful" singer has said she's in no rush to get married again. "Our love is secure enough that we don't need a wedding to prove our love or commitment," Aguilera has said of her long relationship with Rutler. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

