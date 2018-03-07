‘My Heart Aches’ Chrissy Teigen Devastated After Death Of Beloved Dog

Chrissy Teigen’s beloved dog, Puddy, died this Wednesday, March 7, and the star is absolutely devastated. In a series of heart-wrenching Instagram posts, the usually high-spirited model voiced her sadness over her pup’s demise, saying he was a huge part of her life, and he will be missed by all.

“Today our baby, Puddy, has gone on to the pup heavens,” wrote Teigen, 32, in her first post. “John and I got Puddy in our first year of dating, when I convinced him half-birthday presents were a real thing. 10 years ago, on May 30th, I found the dog that would be there for us through every up, down, new house, new city, new tour, new travel. He welcomed new pups and loved on new babies and new bellies. He was there for everything.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Teigen shares daughter Luna with longtime husband John Legend. She is also currently pregnant with their second child.

PHOTOS: Hot Mama! Chrissy Teigen Debuts Post-Baby Body In Sexy ‘SI’ Swimsuit Spread

“Every time I needed a taste tester, someone to kiss or needed to sob into his stinky rolls, he was there. It’s true what they say. We are their entire lives and it is the greatest shame that they can only bless us with a short spark of time in ours. I always knew I would lose a piece of me when he left us. I feel the hole now. I will love you forever, my boy. My heart aches. Thank you so much for everything, everything,” the star continued in her sad post.

Teigen — back to her hilarious old ways — then shared a comical photo of Puddy dressed in a puppy tux along with his dog “wife” Pippa. “Not many people know this but puddy is survived by his wife, Pippa. yes, they were married,” Teigen wrote in the caption.

“Puddy was named after david puddy, from seinfeld, as they both shared a love of sitting and staring at nothing,” she later wrote on Twitter.

PHOTOS: So Sad! ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska’s Dog Darla Dies

In her third and final Instagram post following her dear dog’s death, Chrissy Teigen shared an adorable video of the pup licking baby Luna’s toes as she sat in her chair.

“I love you,” wrote the model. “I will miss you every day.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.