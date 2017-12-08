Chrissy Teigen Cradles Baby Bump During Sweet Date Night With John Legend

Chrissy Teigen
could not be happier to welcome her second child with husband John Legend
! This Thursday night, the famous couple was seen looking ritzy while grabbing a bite at Catch in West Hollywood. As she stepped out of their car, the model lightly placed her hand over her baby bump, smiling proudly at nearby photographers. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the sweet snaps.
Love-struck stars Chrissy Teigen, 32, and John Legend, 38, have not let go of the romance – even as they prepare to welcome their second child!
During their latest Hollywood date night, the duo matched in silky all-black outfits as they headed for a bite at Catch.
The hotspot – which specializes on seafood – is known for its celebrity sightings, but the two had an A-lister free date night, only enjoying each other’s company.
Celebrities in attendance included Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Kris Jenner.
Teigen and Legend revealed their baby news on November 21 via Instagram.
The famous couple has previously opened up about their struggles with conception. Teigen even admitted to having undergone IVF – which is how she had her 19-motnh-old daughter. She also said she only had one embryo left – thankfully, it worked!
Are you excited about Chrissy Teigan’s pregnancy? Sound off in the comments below.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.