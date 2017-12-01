‘I Didn’t Kill Nobody’: Charles Manson Speaks Out In Never-Before-Heard Audio

Helter Skelter cult leader Charles Manson denied his horrendous crimes until his final breath, despite his convicted “family” members claiming he was the one who put them up to the murders.

In REELZ’s Charles Manson: The Final Words special, the now-deceased killer is heard speaking of his crimes in never-before-heard audio!

“What does he tell you about me?” says Manson of Tex Watson’s accusations against him, in a recorded interview before his death. “Everything that’s going to help him, right? You are for you. I am for me.”

According to Tex Watson, 71, he and Manson went into the LaBianca’s house through the back door during a dark night in 1969. Manson woke up Leno LaBianca, tied him up, retrieved Rosemary LaBianca, tied her up, threatened them and robbed them. Manson, however, always disputed Tex Watson’s version of the events.

“I’m for Charlie,” Manson is heard saying in a phone interview from the high-security prison in which he spent his final forty-seven years. “I didn’t kill nobody.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Manson, Watson and the rest of the Manson Family members were sent to life in prison after they were found guilty of the LaBianca murders as well as those of Sharon Tate, Abigail Folger, Wojciech Frykowski, Jay Sebring and Donald Shea.

Manson died in prison at age 83 after suffering various serious health issues, yet Watson remains behind bars.

Charles Manson: The Final Words Premieres Sunday, December 3 at 9 ET/ 8 PT on REELZ.

