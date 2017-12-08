Casey Anthony Seeks Dismissal, Nearly A Decade After Casey’s Death

Almost ten years since the death of Caylee Anthony, Casey Anthony is trying to get a lawsuit against her dismissed.

As RadarOnline.com has learned, Roy Kronk – the man who found the child’s remains in 2008 – filed a suit against Casey, claiming she told her lawyers to make untrue allegations against him when she was accused of murder.

Kronk also claimed that Anthony suggested he had tampered with the evidence after finding the body, while her lawyers suggested he could have been involved in the killing.

“You know, it’s easy to snatch a kid away,” attorney Linda Kenny Baden said in 2009.

