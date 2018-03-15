Radar Told You First! Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Brielle Splits From Boyfriend

Don’t Be Tardy star Brielle Biermann is single again. RadarOnline.com reported last month that she and minor-league baseball player Michael Kopech were on the verge of a breakup. Now, Us Weekly has confirmed the duo is officially over.

All signs pointed to a nasty split between the pair last month, when Radar exclusively reported that Biermann was gearing up to celebrate her 21st birthday without Kopech.

Then Biermann flaunted her birthday beach body in Miami with a bunch of girlfriends as Kopech was thousands of miles away at his home in Chicago.

The reality star and White Sox player started dating in 2016 following Biermann’s nasty split from her ex, Slade Osbourne, who appeared on her family’s show.

Before the breakup, Biermann did not post nearly as many photos with her hunky boyfriend on social media as she had in the past. She also fueled split rumors when she cut off all of her hair.

“Getting used to this hair,” she captioned in a photo in February.

Despite the split, Biermann has been keeping busy. She and her mom, Kim Zolciak, recently attended Khloe Kardashian’s over-the-top pink themed baby shower over the weekend.

Then, in unfortunate news, Biermann announced on her social media accounts that her car got broken into on Wednesday. The burglar stole her credit cards and racked up more than $10K on her credit card!

Biermann’s outspoken mama Kim took to her own Twitter account to joke, “Hey you loser we got your ass on camera stealing our sh*t! You are a dumb f**k!”

