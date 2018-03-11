Kyle Richards And Kim Zolciak Attend Khloe Kardashian’s Baby Shower

Kyle Richards and Kim Zolciak attended Khloe Kardashian's baby shower! Zolciak's daughter Brielle Biermann also came to the pink-themed party to celebrate Khloe, who is expecting a girl with basketball player baby daddy Tristan Thompson. Scroll down Radar's gallery to see the pics of the Housewives and KUWTK stars partying! It was a reality TV love fest on Saturday, March 10, asandattended's baby shower! Zolciak's daughteralso came to the pink-themed party to celebrate Khloe, who is expecting a girl with basketball player baby daddy Tristan Thompson. Scroll down Radar's gallery to see the pics of the Housewives and KUWTK stars partying! Photo credit: BACKGRID

Check out the reality star reunion as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Don't Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak came to the Bel-Air Hotel to celebrate pregnant Khloe of KUWTK.

Zolciak's daughter Brielle, who has also appeared on her mom's reality shows, enjoyed the baby shower along with a bunch of Kardashians and Jenners.

The rainy day in Los Angeles didn't dampen the spirits of the reality TV ladies. And they dressed to the nines! Zolciak sported a silver and nude midriff getup with a long tulle tail that covered her trousers.

At one point, Zolciak's bizarre train appeared to get wet in the rain. Her sexy daughter Brielle, 21, known for her bikini body displays , wore a pink pantsuit and revealing bra top for Khloe's bash.

Richards came to the shower in a nude-colored dress with silver accents on her tiered tulle skirt. A trench coat protected her outfit from the rain outside. But Brielle had a wardrobe malfunction as the bottom of her'70s style long pantsuit appeared to drag on the ground.

NeNe Leakes, she showed her affection for Khloe on Saturday. Fellow reality stars, unite! While Zolciak feuds with her RHOA co-star