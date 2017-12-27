Blac Fires Back! Chyna Slams Rob’s Explosive Claims She’s A Druggie & Bad Mom

Blac Chyna is firing back in court at Rob Kardashian’s bombshell allegations where he accused his baby mama of assault and being a bad mother. RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained Blac’s explosive filing.

In new court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on December 19, 2017, Blac denies all allegations made by Rob that she physically abused him and that she drank heavily and used drugs, as well as claims she left their daughter Dream to go party at a club.

As readers know, Rob filed a lawsuit against Blac in September, claiming that after consuming drugs and alcohol during a Christmas 2016 meltdown she tried to choke him with an iPhone cord, hit him in the head and face, and threw a metal chair at his Bentley as he tried to flee the house.

But the 29-year-old former stripper claims in court documents she acted in self-defense, and denies all allegations of wrongdoing or that she caused any damage to Rob, 30.

In the court docs exclusively obtained by Radar, Chyna denies Rob has “sustained any injuries, damage or loss, in any of the sums alleged, or in any sum, by reason of any act or omission of the part of Defendant.”

She also argues any alleged forceful conduct on her part was “caused and necessitated by the actions of Plaintiffs, and was reasonable and necessary for Defendant’s self-defense and defense of others.”

Chyna also denies Rob’s claims that she’s an unfit mother after he claimed in court docs that she left their daughter Dream for a wild night of partying.

Chyna had claimed that she did not leave the baby to party in a club, but was working and that Dream was safe at home under the supervision of a nanny.

