Kardashians SLAM Chyna’s Lawsuit: You Ditched Your Daughter For A Wild Night Out!

Rob Kardashian slammed Blac Chyna’s new lawsuit, claiming that she really did leave their baby daughter to go party at a nightclub in explosive court documents exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com.

Kardashian fired back at Chyna in another found of their vicious legal battle, claiming that she left Dream Kardashian to go to a club and that he and his family, mom Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian, did not conspire to get their reality show cancelled.

According to documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Kardashian claimed his baby mama ditched the baby for a club.

“The allegations of Plaintiff’s [Chyna] complaint prove that Defendant’s [Kardashian] alleged statement about Plaintiff leaving Dream at home “while she left to party” is substantially true.”

Chyna had claimed that she did not leave the baby to party in a club, but was working. Kardashian wrote in his court documents that she did leave the child for a night of partying in the club.

“Plaintiff admits she left Dream at home with a nanny on the night in question, but claims it was because she was “working at a paid public appearance.” Because Plaintiff’s paid public appearance was at a nightclub the statement that Plaintiff left Dream home to party cannot be defamatory because it is substantially true.”

Chyna’s original lawsuit claimed that Kardashian and his family became “media predators” who were “slut-shaming” her and that they sabotaged the second season of Rob & Chyna and were caught discussing canceling it on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

His attorney’s hit back, claiming that Chyna obtaining a restraining order precluded the show from continuing.

In “July 2017 before the E!’s option to pick up a second season of Rob & Chyna expired Plaintiff sought a domestic violence restraining order against Rob,” the documents obtained by Radar stated.

“Given Plaintiff’s conduct in seeking and obtaining a restraining order that required Rob to stay away from Plaintiff and her workplace, no trier of fact could possibly find that it was reasonably probable that a second season of Rob & Chyna would be picked up and filmed.”

Chyna was granted a restraining order against Kardashian after he went on a revenge porn rant, posting naked videos and pictures of her online.

Chyna filed a lawsuit demanding millions from Kardashian, claiming he thwarted her ability to make money in paid appearances and that his family cut her off financially by ending their reality show in the middle of filming the second season.

