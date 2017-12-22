Blac Claims Self-Defense After Choking Rob With iPhone Cord In Cruel Christmas Attack

Blac Chyna is fighting back in court against Rob Kardashian over an alleged assault where she attempted to choke her baby daddy with an iPhone cord!

The 29-year-old former stripper is claiming she acted in self-defense over a suit stemming from the 2016 Christmas meltdown, and denies all allegations of wrongdoing or that she caused any damage to either Rob, 30, or Kylie Jenner, 20.

She argues any alleged forceful conduct on her part was “caused and necessitated by the actions of Plaintiffs, and was reasonable and necessary for Defendant’s self-defense and defense of others”

The drama unfolded after Rob sued the mother of his infant daughter, Dream, 1, back in September claiming assault, battery and vandalism in a suit that was backed by Kylie Jenner.

The reality relatives also claimed Chyna caused $100,000 in damages during the drunken rampage.

The pair claim Chyna damaged a television, broke down a door, ruined the walls, destroyed cell phones and even smashed a gingerbread home that was made for the holidays at the property he was renting from Kylie.

Rob said Chyna went crazy and tried to choke him with an iPhone cord after she reportedly consumed drugs and alcohol on the night of December 14, 2016.

He revealed in the suit that he was able to get away from her but she “chased” after him and “repeatedly struck him in the head and face.”

But Chyna counters in papers filed December 19 that she acted in self-defense and that Rob and Kylie Jenner’s suit should be tossed-out.

