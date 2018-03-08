Audrey & Jeremy Roloff Reveal New Tell-All — Months After Jacob’s Book Announcement

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff took to Instagram this week to reveal they were working on a tell-all book, just months after Jacob Roloff announced his own new literary project!
BIG ANNOUCEMENT!!!! 🎉Read till the end! 🎉 Over the years Jeremy and I have received thousands of comments, messages, and e-mails containing questions about dating, long distance, purity, conflict, love, and how we prepared for marriage. That being said, it is so liberating to finally be able to share this exciting news with all of you… 🥁🥁🥁… WE ARE WRITING A BOOK!!!! 📕 The book is essentially our love story. We are spilling never before told tales from our dating journey, and all the ups and downs and ins and outs of our love story. The pages are filling up with our failures and successes, what we learned from dating and long distance, and how we prepared more for our marriage than our wedding. We cant wait to share what we've learned from our own dating journey in order to equip our readers to build Godly relationships from their first date to “I do” and beyond. For the past few months we've been deep in the trenches of writing… mostly in our pajamas, hibernating in our house, postmating curry for dinner, and typing away late into the night while Ember is asleep;) The book writing process is not for the faint of heart😅 but we are so eager to share this labor of love with all of you! That being said, we would so appreciate your prayers for this book🙏🏻 Our hope is that the Holy Spirit would inspire our writing and (when the time comes) your reading! We acknowledge that God is the author of our love story and this book, we just want to be faithful and creative narrators;) In order to finish strong, we'll be taking a bit of a social media hiatus so that we can really focus on writing. Don't worry, we're not going away forever, we just need to unplug for a bit so we can do some deep work💪🏻Turn on post notifications so you are notified when we come back! For more details on the book click the link in my bio and GET ON OUR MAILING LIST for sneak peaks, exclusive access and updates! #journeyofjerandauj #beating50percent #stayingido video by @jackbotti
On Mar. 6, the Little People, Big World couple shared the news and explained they would be taking time off from social media to focus on their tome.
“Over the years Jeremy and I have received thousands of comments, messages, and e-mails containing questions about dating, long distance, purity, conflict, love, and how we prepared for marriage,” Audrey noted. “That being said, it is so liberating to finally be able to share this exciting news with all of you…. WE ARE WRITING A BOOK!!!!”
Audrey revealed that the book would discuss everything from “never before [told] tales” of their dating journey to “all the ups and downs and ins and outs” of their love story. She added that they’ve already been working on the book for the “past few months,” or right around the time her brother-in-law had announced his joint project with his now-fiancée, Isabel Rock.
Back in October, Jeremy told fans he was working on his “next piece of writing considerably longer than Verbing, called Out To See, and Izzy is working on a poetry book.”
“On top of that, we have a joint project that we are keeping top secret for a little while longer,” Jeremy continued. “But will hopefully get to express to you folks by the turn of the new year. We are working away, and I can’t very well contain my excitement!”
Now, it looks like Audrey wants a bite of the scholarly action as well!
As Radar reported, Jacob, 21, and Audrey, 26 haven’t exactly been on the best of terms with one another. In December, Jacob unfollowed Audrey from her Instagram account.
When Jacob announced his engagement to Rock, Audrey shaded her brother-in-law moments later with a cryptic message about “dabbling with sexual intimacy” before marriage.
Let the literary competition commence!
