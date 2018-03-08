Audrey & Jeremy Roloff Reveal New Tell-All — Months After Jacob’s Book Announcement

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff took to Instagram this week to reveal they were working on a tell-all book, just months after Jacob Roloff announced his own new literary project!

On Mar. 6, the Little People, Big World couple shared the news and explained they would be taking time off from social media to focus on their tome.

“Over the years Jeremy and I have received thousands of comments, messages, and e-mails containing questions about dating, long distance, purity, conflict, love, and how we prepared for marriage,” Audrey noted. “That being said, it is so liberating to finally be able to share this exciting news with all of you…. WE ARE WRITING A BOOK!!!!”

Audrey revealed that the book would discuss everything from “never before [told] tales” of their dating journey to “all the ups and downs and ins and outs” of their love story. She added that they’ve already been working on the book for the “past few months,” or right around the time her brother-in-law had announced his joint project with his now-fiancée, Isabel Rock.

Back in October, Jeremy told fans he was working on his “next piece of writing considerably longer than Verbing, called Out To See, and Izzy is working on a poetry book.”

“On top of that, we have a joint project that we are keeping top secret for a little while longer,” Jeremy continued. “But will hopefully get to express to you folks by the turn of the new year. We are working away, and I can’t very well contain my excitement!”

Now, it looks like Audrey wants a bite of the scholarly action as well!

As Radar reported, Jacob, 21, and Audrey, 26 haven’t exactly been on the best of terms with one another. In December, Jacob unfollowed Audrey from her Instagram account.

When Jacob announced his engagement to Rock, Audrey shaded her brother-in-law moments later with a cryptic message about “dabbling with sexual intimacy” before marriage.

Let the literary competition commence!

Whose book are you most excited to read? Sound off in the comments below!

