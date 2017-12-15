Fight For Artie’s Life! Lange’s Lawyer Reveals Recovery Plan To ‘Save’ Comic

Artie Lange has hit rock bottom — and his friends, family and professional team are doing their best to make sure the troubled comedian gets the help he needs.

“We are doing everything we can to save Artie’s life,” Lange’s lawyer Frank Arleo told RadarOnline.com in an exclusive statement.

Arleo told Radar his main priority was getting the 50-year-old into rehab before the court proceeds on sentencing for his March heroin and cocaine arrest.

“Essex County Superior Court Judge Nancy Sivilli and prosecutor Tony Gutierrez handled the case with great compassion and want to see Artie get healthy,” the attorney added to Radar. “Sentencing will be held in abeyance while Artie gets the inpatient treatment he so desperately needs.”

“Please keep Artie in your prayers.”

An insider previously revealed to Radar that Lange is heading to rehab in Boca Raton, Florida, where he will seek treatment for his addiction issues.

As Radar previously reported, Lange was arrested and jailed earlier this week for missing court dates related to the drug-related arrest.

Due to his addiction and diabetes battles, he immediately sought medical attention while behind bars.

