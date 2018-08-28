Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Angelina 'Pissed As Hell' Over Jen's Rising Netflix Success, Says Source Jolie is jealous that Aniston scored lead role in new series.

Move over, Angie! An insider claimed to RadarOnline.com that Jolie is “pissed as hell” to see nemesis Jennifer Aniston stealing her Netflix fame.

The source spilled to Radar that Aniston’s upcoming lead role for Netflix’s new show, First Ladies, has Jolie gritting her teeth! According to reports, Aniston will play the first female president aside comedian Tig Notaro in the television network’s first White House series.

“It’s really irked Angelina, who thought she was the Netflix darling after ‘First They Killed My Father,’ but now she’s playing second fiddle to Jen and she’s pissed as hell over it,” said a source.

It hasn’t been an easy year for Jolie. As Radar readers know, the mother of six has been fighting ex-husband Brad Pitt in court over their custody arrangement. The exes recently reached an interim custody arrangement, Radar reported.

Meanwhile, the industry insider confirmed to Radar that Aniston’s career is hotter than it’s been in a while!

In comparison to Jolie, Aniston’s new Netflix role “shows that she has more clout in Hollywood when it comes to this stuff,” said the source.

“Angie’s misery movies are of more limited appeal to the studio chefs,” the source added.

Earlier this month, Radar exclusively reported that Aniston is “ecstatic” to see longtime nemesis Jolie miserable amid the divorce drama with Pitt.

Aniston was photographed looking stunning while filming with Adam Sandler in Italy this summer for another Netflix show.

“The view among her bosses is that Jen’s the female answer to Adam Sandler, and they’re prepared to pay her handsomely to make this and a bunch of other movies,” the insider said.

What do you think of Aniston’s newfound success in the Netflix world? Let us know in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Get the exclusive celebrity scoop on all the stars you love before any of your friends by subscribing to our new podcast Straight Shuter below!