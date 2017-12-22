Angelina Jolie Caught Discount Christmas Shopping – At Target!

Is Angelina Jolie having financial trouble?

The Holidays are approaching, and for ritzy Hollywood actress Angie, there’s no better place to shop for Christmas gifts than at America’s most popular discount store: Target!

A Straight Shuter source exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com that the brunette beauty is obsessed with finding cheap new deals – despite her millions!

“Angie loves Target. It’s one of her favorite stores and a place where she gets lots of her Christmas gifts,” said the insider.

“She has staff that can get her anything and go anywhere for her, yet one place she has been spotted is Target. It makes her happy. Walking around with her shopping cart makes her feel normal again,” adder the source.

Do you think Jolie, 42, is just collecting coupons for fun, or is she having money issues because of her nasty legal battle with Brad Pitt? Sound off in the comments below.

