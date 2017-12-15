Amy Smart’s Husband Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By Female Employee!

Amy Smart’s Husband, Trading Spaces star Carter Oosterhouse was just accused of sexual harassment by a makeup artist that worked on his show.

The woman, Kailey Kaminsky, told The Hollywood Reporter that the actor pressured her into performing oral sex on him while on set in 2008.

Kaminsky said that the first inappropriate encounter occurred when Oosterhouse, 41, allegedly told her to perform the sexual act on him while running errand for their show.

“He’s like, ‘You know what would be a good idea?’ If you went down on me,’” she said. “I was shocked — it was so random. I said, in my sarcastic way, ‘Well, that’s not sexual harassment at all.’ He said, ‘I just think it would be fun.’ I made it clear that I did not think it would be fun. Still, I thought he was just goofing around.”

Kaminsky – who identifies as a lesbian – claimed she refused, but Oosterhouse kept trying. Eventually, he reportedly even threatened her position in the company.

“Do you enjoy your job?” he allegedly asked her. “I said I did and in fact would like to work more, handling more of his personal appearances outside of the show. He said, ‘Well, I can help you with that. But you need to do something for me,’” said Kaminsky to THR.

She added that the show star always wanted to finish on her face, an act which made her feel like “a prostitute.”

Kaminsky continued, saying that she developed anxiety and depression from the allegedly toxic sexual relationship, and eventually was not invited back on set.

“I developed this stomach ulcer, something I’d never had before, and was hospitalized for a week,” she said. “I kept beating myself up psychologically — that I was nothing but a prostitute. And the longer this went on, the less he would allow me to do my job. If I wanted to step in and touch up his hair and powder, he would push me away.”

Oosterhouse has denied all claims of unwanted sexual contact, saying that he and Kaminsky were in a mutual sexual relationship nine years ago.

“I did say I thought it was mutual — because it was,” he told THR, adding that he was upset Kaminsky was going through a hard time and only wished her the best.

A show producer agreed with Oosterhouse’s response, saying they knew of the actor’s relationship with Kaminsky, but not once did he believe it was abusive.

