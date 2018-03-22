‘American Idol’ Bosses Blaming Ryan Seacrest For Ratings Bomb

Ryan Seacrest shouldn’t quit his day job! RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned American Idol execs are blaming the 43-year-old host for the show’s plummeting ratings!

“Producers for Idol are flipping out after they were crushed in the ratings war by NBC rival show The Voice,” a network insider said.

“And now they are trying to make Ryan Seacrest the scapegoat while they scramble to figure out exactly what they are doing wrong!”

As previously reported, Seacrest’s former stylist for American Idol, Suzie Hardy, slammed her former boss last month by claiming that he sexually harassed her for six years — starting in 2007 when she was his personal stylist for E! News.

Although Seacrest denied the accusations last November and there was an investigation that did not find evidence of her claims, the insider told Radar the shocking claims are being used against him!

“Ryan is flipping out right now and he thinks that it is ridiculous that they are trying to say that it’s his fault the ratings are tanking,” the source said.

Luckily for Seacrest, Katy Perry — who inked a $45 million contract to be a judge this season — is also being blamed for the show’s lackluster performance.

“Everyone knows that Katy is being paid an extortionate amount for this role, but bosses have made it clear that this isn’t The Katy Show,” a separate source told Radar previously.

